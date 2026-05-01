Media Matters Says Justices' New Ruling Secures Its FTC Win
By Nadia Dreid ( May 1, 2026, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court just handed down a decision in favor of an anti-abortion pregnancy center that a left-leaning media watchdog says supports its argument that a district court had the power to block a Federal Trade Commission subpoena before the agency tried to enforce it....
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