Med Groups Say HHS Stalling Challenge To Vax Changes
By Julie Manganis ( May 1, 2026, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday rejected the government's request to pause discovery in a challenge by medical groups to the Trump administration's new childhood vaccination schedule while it appeals his March order blocking the changes....
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