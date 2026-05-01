Forbes Strikes $10M Deal In Calif. Tracker Privacy Suit
By Craig Clough ( May 1, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Forbes.com website users have asked a California federal judge to preliminarily approve a $10 million settlement to resolve claims that Forbes Media violated Golden State privacy laws by using third-party tracking technologies on its website to collect and share visitors' data without their consent....
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