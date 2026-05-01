Benefits Co. Inks $3M Deal To End Worker's Tobacco Fee Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 1, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A benefits and claims administration company will pay $3 million to end an employee's proposed class action alleging a tobacco fee on her health plan violated federal benefits law, according to the terms of the proposed deal filed in Tennessee federal court Friday....
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