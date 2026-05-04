Suit's Dismissal Would Not Settle Gold Card Visa's Legality
By Jun Li ( May 4, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's "gold card" visa is a controversial pay-to-immigrate program. A $1 million gift to the U.S. Department of Commerce or a $2 million payment from a corporate sponsor is treated as evidence of eligibility for an EB-1A or EB-2 immigrant visa....
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