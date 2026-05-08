Fed. Circ. Debates If Alice Dooms $673M Amazon Patent Loss

By Ryan Davis ( May 8, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a Federal Circuit panel on Friday to wipe out a $673 million judgment against it over data storage technology by arguing that the patents underlying the case are invalid for covering only abstract ideas, which led the judges to debate how the inventions differ from a library card catalog....
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