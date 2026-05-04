Calif. Tribes Back Stay In Kalshi Case Before 9th Circ. Rules

By Joyce Hanson ( May 4, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Three California tribes have asked a federal judge to stay their litigation seeking to stop prediction market platforms from conducting what they say is illegal gambling on their lands, saying they can wait until the Ninth Circuit rules on their appeal challenging a denied preliminary injunction....
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