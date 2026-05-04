Spirit Airlines' Demise To Reshape Low-Cost Competition

By Linda Chiem ( May 4, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Rival airlines have scrambled to boost routes, plug service gaps and snatch up Spirit Airlines customers in the two days since the budget carrier's demise, raising alarms about what other casualties might be in store for an airline industry reeling from skyrocketing jet fuel costs....
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