Two Harbors Backs CrossCountry Bid Over $1.3B UWM Offer

By Isaac Monterose ( May 4, 2026, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s board of directors prefers CrossCountry Mortgage LLC's proposed $1.2 billion all-cash acquisition of the real estate investment trust over UWM Holdings Corp.'s revised $1.3 billion all-stock bid, which "is inferior across multiple dimensions," Two Harbors announced on Monday....
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