DOJ Seeks To Freeze Jan. 6 Civil Suits Against Trump

By Jared Foretek ( May 4, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is calling for a halt to discovery in consolidated lawsuits against President Donald Trump over his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol while the D.C. Circuit decides whether he should be immune from the litigation....
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