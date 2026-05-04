2nd Circ. Bars Out-Of-State Drivers In Bimbo Bakeries OT Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( May 4, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Out-of-state delivery drivers can't pursue their wage claims against Bimbo Bakeries in a Vermont federal court, the Second Circuit ruled Monday, finding their claims aren't tied closely enough to the company's activities in the state....
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