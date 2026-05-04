1st Circ. Hints Justices May Settle Immigrant Bond Fight

By Chris Villani ( May 4, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday weighed a challenge to the Trump administration's policy of detaining unauthorized immigrants without bond during removal proceedings, even as one judge noted that the issue has already divided appellate panels and will likely need to be sorted out by the U.S. Supreme Court....
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