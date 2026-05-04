Aptiv Trims Automotive USB Patent Claims In Delaware Suit
By Adam Lidgett ( May 4, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Automotive technology supplier Aptiv Technologies has agreed to trim its suit in Delaware federal court accusing Microchip Technologies of infringing its patents on connecting mobile devices using USB routing....
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