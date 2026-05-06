Judge Tosses 'Futile' Leaf EV Fire Risk, Charging Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( May 6, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Nissan has defeated a proposed class action brought by Leaf owners who claimed the electric vehicle's battery contains a defect that makes fast charging a fire risk, with a California federal judge ruling that the drivers failed to show the cars were unsafe and that amending at this point would be "futile."...
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