Noncitizens Sue Texas Over Arrest Law After 5th Circ. Ruling

By José Luis Martínez ( May 4, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Two noncitizens filed a proposed class action Monday in federal court seeking to block parts of Texas' migrant arrest law from taking effect, less than two weeks after the full Fifth Circuit ruled that immigrant-rights groups and a Texas county lacked standing to challenge the law....
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