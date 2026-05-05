Tower Builders Float Escrow Plan For Failed Dish Contracts
By Christopher Cole ( May 5, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Wireless tower builders urged the Federal Communications Commission to require EchoStar to set up an escrow account to pay them proceeds from spectrum sales to compensate for defunct contracts with its subsidiary Dish....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.