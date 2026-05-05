Calif. Panel Won't Undo $3M SoCal Edison Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang ( May 5, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has affirmed a more than $3.3 million jury verdict against Southern California Edison over a worker's fall at a shuttered San Diego nuclear plant, saying certain safety evidence was wrongly excluded by the trial court but the mistake did not warrant a retrial....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.