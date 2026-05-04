Sony Pictures Biased Against Older Women, Fired Exec Says
By Gina Kim ( May 4, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Sony Pictures Television programming executive with decades of experience overseeing productions and adaptations of popular shows like "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Nanny" claims she was fired months before her 60th birthday after voicing concerns over the studio's alleged pattern of pushing out women in leadership roles who are older than 60....
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