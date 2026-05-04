Musk Settles SEC Case Over Late Report Of Twitter Ownership

By Jessica Corso ( May 4, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission agreed Monday to drop a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of failing to timely disclose his buy up of Twitter shares ahead of a decision to take the company private, agreeing to a settlement through which a trust held by Musk will pay $1.5 million....
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