FTC Deal Bars Kochava From Selling Sensitive Location Data
By Allison Grande ( May 4, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Mobile app analytics provider Kochava Inc. has agreed to halt the disclosure of sensitive location data without consumers' affirmative express consent to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's longstanding claims that the data broker sold geolocation data from mobile devices that could be used to track people to reproductive health clinics, places of worship and other sensitive places....
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