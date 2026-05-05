Ga. Panel Weighs Evidence Rules In Parents' Bid For New Trial

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 5, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals considered whether a new trial is warranted in a couple's case alleging that a doctor's negligence led to the death of their infant son nine days after birth, questioning attorneys Tuesday on the appropriate standard for what is known as "habit" testimony....
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