Ligado Satellite Plans Spur New Challenge To FCC Order
By Christopher Cole ( May 5, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A coalition opposed to the Federal Communications Commission approval six years ago of Ligado's plans for a terrestrial network is calling on the White House and Congress to block the network company's new plan to launch a 96-satellite constellation....
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