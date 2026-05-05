BlackRock, State Street Push To Trim Red State AGs' Suit
By Katryna Perera ( May 5, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- BlackRock and State Street have further urged a Texas federal judge to trim down antitrust claims from Republican state attorneys general accusing the asset managers of driving up coal prices, arguing that the chain from their investment activity to retail electricity prices "stretches through multiple intervening markets and countless nonparties."...
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