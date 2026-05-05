Unions Say High Court Backs Standing In AI Surveillance Suit
By Katherine Smith ( May 5, 2026, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Three labor unions cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in their lawsuit alleging a government surveillance program scours online activity for viewpoints the Trump administration dislikes and leverages the threat of immigration enforcement to suppress speech, arguing that the high court's decision supports their standing in the case....
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