3rd Circ. Backs Arbitration For Pilot's Military Bias Case

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 5, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday held that a pilot who sued Piedmont Airlines Inc. for allegedly discriminating against him by refusing him a $70,000 bonus because he was away on military duty must arbitrate his claims because it involves an interpretation of his union's collective bargaining agreement....
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