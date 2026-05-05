Tribunal Hands Referee Co. Win In £584K Tax Status Case

By Josh White ( May 5, 2026, 9:26 PM BST) -- An English soccer referee body won its decadelong dispute with the U.K.'s tax authority after a London tribunal ruled that referees' match-day engagements were contracts for services rather than employment, meaning the group isn't liable for the referees' taxes....
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