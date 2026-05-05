Alcoa, Retirees Reach Deal In 7th Circ. Life Insurance Fight

By Corey Rothauser ( May 5, 2026, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Alcoa USA Corp. and a class of retirees told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday they had reached a tentative settlement in a long-running dispute over union retiree life insurance benefits, asking the court to cancel a scheduled May 20 oral argument while they finalize the deal....
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