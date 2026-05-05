Native CDFI Says EPA Froze, Then Killed, $400M Grant

By Crystal Owens ( May 5, 2026, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Native CDFI Network Inc. is suing the United States for terminating a $400 million Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grant, saying the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invoked "a potpourri of shifting reasons" for the cancellation before landing on the assertion its priorities had changed....
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