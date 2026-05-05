7th Circ. Backs Dropbox's Warrantless Search For Child Porn

By Gina Kim ( May 5, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday ruled a Dropbox user's constitutional rights weren't violated when the company inspected and shared his files containing child sex abuse material to law enforcement without a warrant, noting he gave consent to Dropbox's terms allowing inspection of data to ensure it wasn't being used illegally....
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