Buffalo Wild Wings Wants Boneless Wing Suit Gone For Good

By Celeste Bott ( May 5, 2026, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Consumer surveys and social media posts introduced in a second amended complaint don't add any meat to claims that Buffalo Wild Wings deceived customers by marketing breast meat as "boneless wings," the restaurant chain argued Monday, asking an Illinois federal judge to throw out the lawsuit again, but this time for good....
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