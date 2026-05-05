Sportswear Co. Seeks To Flunk Schools' Trademark Win Bid

By Chart Riggall ( May 5, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Print-on-demand retailer Vintage Brand urged a Georgia federal judge to deny a host of universities an early win in their trademark infringement suit against the company over its sports merchandise, arguing that their motion rests on the disputed premise that their imagery is covered by the Lanham Act....
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