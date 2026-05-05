Tribal Loan Co. Wants To Arbitrate Predatory Lending Claims

By Sydney Price ( May 5, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Tribally owned online direct lender WithU Loans is urging a Washington federal judge to send a consumer's proposed class action over alleged predatory lending practices to arbitration, arguing that the plaintiff agreed to arbitrate any claims against the company when he signed the loan agreement at issue....
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