BellRing Derivative Suits Consolidated, Stayed In Delaware
By Katryna Perera ( May 5, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday consolidated two shareholder derivative suits accusing the top brass of protein-shake maker BellRing Brands Inc. of misleading investors about the sales growth of "convenient nutrition" products like energy bars and protein powders, and has put the consolidated action on hold until a dismissal motion in a related securities suit is resolved....
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