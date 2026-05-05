Potato Co. Gets Defense Attys DQ'ed In Benefits Plan Suit

By Rachel Riley ( May 5, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge disqualified Cicotte Law Firm PLLC on Tuesday from representing a consultant accused of mismanaging Oregon Potato Co.'s employee benefits plan, concluding the food processor has shown a potential conflict of interest based on the reasonable belief that it was previously a client of the firm....
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