Judge Blocks Arizona From Policing Prediction Markets
By Aislinn Keely ( May 5, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Phoenix federal judge on Tuesday barred Arizona officials from enforcing state gambling laws against federally regulated prediction market platforms in an order finding that the federal government is likely to succeed on claims that the event contracts at issue are swaps beyond the reach of state regulators....
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