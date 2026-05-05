Apple Reaches $250M Deal Over Claims It Overhyped IPhone AI
By Lauren Berg ( May 5, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Apple customers asked a California federal judge Tuesday to greenlight a $250 million settlement resolving claims that the tech giant falsely promised the iPhone 16 would include new artificial intelligence Siri features, saying the "exceptional" deal will put cash in class members' hands and provide free future AI software updates....
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