California Tribe Seeks Summary Win Over Opioid Clinic Denial

By Crystal Owens ( May 7, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California tribe is seeking a summary judgment win after a federal judge rejected its bid for a preliminary injunction to force the Indian Health Service to approve a funding agreement for an opioid treatment clinic, arguing that the agency can't reject the offer because it expands services to non-Indians....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.