DC Circ. Fast-Tracks DOT Immigrant Truck Driver Rule Review

By Linda Chiem ( May 6, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit will expedite its review of challenges to the U.S. Department of Transportation's new restrictions on commercial licenses for foreign truck drivers, but has already expressed skepticism about the petitioners' claims that the restrictions are pretext for an anti-immigrant agenda of the Trump administration....
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