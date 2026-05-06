Nvidia Must Face Most Of Authors' AI Copyright Suit

By Elliot Weld ( May 6, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed vicarious infringement claims in a proposed class action brought by authors accusing chipmaking giant Nvidia Corp. of using their copyrighted works to train artificial intelligence, but let stand claims that Nvidia lifted books from online shadow libraries to develop various AI models....
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