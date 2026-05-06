Alto Says Investors Use Hindsight In Suit Over Drug Trial

By Katryna Perera ( May 6, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Alto Neuroscience has urged a California federal judge to toss an investor suit alleging the psychiatric biotech company and its top brass overstated the efficacy of their lead drug candidate for treating major depressive disorder, saying the suit is a "classic case of trying to plead fraud by hindsight."...
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