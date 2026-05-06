Federalism Probed In Suit Over Judge's MAGA Op-Ed Ouster

By Celeste Bott ( May 6, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday he may have to abstain from exercising jurisdiction over a retired Illinois state court judge's claims that was wrongfully removed from the bench over protected speech in a political opinion column, saying the prospect of a federal court in the first instance instructing the state's top jurists about who can be a judge "seems to break the respect that federalism demands for state government."...