Federalism Probed In Suit Over Judge's MAGA Op-Ed Ouster
By Celeste Bott ( May 6, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday he may have to abstain from exercising jurisdiction over a retired Illinois state court judge's claims that was wrongfully removed from the bench over protected speech in a political opinion column, saying the prospect of a federal court in the first instance instructing the state's top jurists about who can be a judge "seems to break the respect that federalism demands for state government."...
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