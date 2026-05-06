Pharmacy Axed Worker For Joining Army Reserve, Suit Says

By Patrick Hoff ( May 6, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area pharmacy unlawfully fired an employee because she joined the U.S. Army Reserve, the former worker alleged in a complaint filed in Georgia federal court, saying the owner said she "needed someone that was going to be at work."...
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