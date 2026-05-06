North Korea Victims Fight Crypto Co. Over $71M Frozen Funds
By Ganesh Setty ( May 6, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Individuals with $696 million in judgments against North Korea told a New York federal court that $71 million in crypto assets frozen following a hack they say was perpetrated by North Korea should remain frozen so they can collect on them....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.