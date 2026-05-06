Bloom Nu Energy Drinks Have Artificial Ingredients, Suit Says

By Gina Kim ( May 6, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Bloom Nu customers filed a proposed class action in New York federal court Tuesday alleging that the health and wellness supplement company deceptively labels its sparkling energy drinks as containing "no artificial colors, flavors, or aspartame," despite the presence of commercially manufactured and chemically processed citric acid. ...
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