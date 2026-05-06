Calif. Panel Revives Mesothelioma Suit Against Union Carbide
By Gina Kim ( May 6, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- California appellate justices revived a lawsuit against Union Carbide by a man who alleged he developed mesothelioma years after inhaling asbestos fiber when remodeling his aunt's home, ruling Tuesday that triable factual issues exist whether he was exposed to Hamilton Materials' drywall finishing products containing asbestos fiber supplied by the defendant....
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