Chip Co. Must Face Suit Over Apple Biz Loss, Judge Says
By Sydney Price ( May 7, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor manufacturer Skyworks must face a proposed shareholder class action accusing it of downplaying the financial impact of its diminished business relationship with Apple, with the court finding the investors plausibly show the company concealed relevant information before revealing last year it would pull back its revenue expectations....
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