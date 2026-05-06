'GothFerrari' Gets 6.5 Years For Role In $250M Crypto Heist

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 6, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A 20-year-old California man with the nickname "GothFerrari" was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 78 months behind bars for his role in a sprawling cyber scam involving more than a dozen defendants who stole more than $250 million in cryptocurrency from people across the United States, according to prosecutors....
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