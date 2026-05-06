Ye Testifies In IP Suit That People 'Take Advantage' Of Him

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 6, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Ye took the stand on Wednesday to defend himself in a California copyright trial over whether early versions of his Grammy-winning hit "Hurricane" contained an unauthorized sound recording, saying that people try to "take advantage" of him despite him being "very generous" when it comes to giving artists their due....
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