Fulton County Can't Force Return Of Ballots Seized By Feds

By Chart Riggall ( May 7, 2026, 11:18 AM EDT) -- Fulton County fell short in its bid to recover 2020 election ballots seized by the FBI after a Georgia federal judge ruled that though the federal government's search warrant application was flawed, those problems didn't add up to a "callous disregard" for the county's rights....
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