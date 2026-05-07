Zillow, Redfin Can't Escape FTC's Antitrust Suit Over Ad Pact
By Jared Foretek ( May 7, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge denied Zillow and Redfin's bid Wednesday to toss the Federal Trade Commission's suit accusing the companies of colluding through a $100 million payment to stop competing on multifamily rental listings, ruling that the "fact-intensive nature" of the commission's complaint justifies it surviving past the pleading stage....
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